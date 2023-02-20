Autumn booster and first booster offer close this week

The Covid-19 Autumn Booster campaign and the offer for individuals to receive their autumn dose or first booster dose closes this Friday, 24 February 2023.

We encourage everyone who is currently eligible for a first booster and is yet to come forward to do so before the offer closes.

This week the Covid Vaccination Team are delivering clinics at various locations across the island:

Tuesday 21 February at the Western Wellbeing Centre in Peel from 10am until 1pm;

Tuesday 21 February at the Chester Street Vaccination Hub from 3.30pm until 4.30pm;

Wednesday 22 February at Ramsey District and Cottage Hospital from 10am until 1pm;

Thursday 23 February at Castletown Civic Centre from 10am until 1pm

Friday 24 February at the Chester Street Vaccination Hub from 10am until 1pm.

You can check your eligibility on the COVID-19 website or by calling 111.

Plans for future programmes for at risk groups are underway and will be announced in due course. The decision to close the programme has been made following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on 23 January 2023.