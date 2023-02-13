Chief Minister warns of challenges ahead of Budget

Ahead of the Budget next week, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has indicated that the Island will face continued economic pressures in 2023.

In a speech to the Alliance of Isle of Man Compliance Professionals, Mr Cannan promoted the benefits of the Island’s economy but also warned of challenges ahead:

'I recognise that these are tough economic conditions for everybody and that businesses are struggling with costs, supply chains, staffing and productivity. I am afraid to say that the pressures will not get any easier over the next twelve months. 'I expect that Manx Utilities will have no choice but to start raising prices substantially. I know that maturing fixed term mortgage payments are going to be an immense shock to some. Inflation, whilst perhaps peaking, is continuing to cause pressure on the cost of living and of course we continue to live with the global uncertainty created by a dangerous conflict on our doorstep.'

However, Mr Cannan also said that the Government’s plan to grow the economy and create 5,000 new jobs would make a difference: