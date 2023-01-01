Government pledges £200,000 for Turkey-Syria earthquake response

The Isle of Man Government pledges £200,000 from the international development Disaster and Emergency Relief budget to support the immediate humanitarian relief work in Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquake.

The 7.8 and following 7.5 magnitude earthquakes have affected 17 million people and latest figures show that over 20,000 people have died, with many more injured.

Government is donating £100,000 to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) following the launch of their Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal yesterday. The DEC are working with 14 of their member charities in the region to facilitate response.

An additional £100,000 will also be given to UK for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support their long-standing response work in the region.

Both organisations have response teams already based in Turkey and Syria who are providing immediate relief efforts in the most affected areas including basic emergency shelter, medical treatment and access to food and water.

Minister for the Cabinet Office, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said:

‘The news coming out from Turkey and Syria following the earthquake is truly devastating. As a government, it is important that we do our part and support the work of the charities who are providing immediate response to the millions affected.’

The provision of funding is in line with the long-standing international development policy agreed by the Council of Ministers to ensure that the government fulfils its commitment of being internationally responsible.