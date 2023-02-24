Covid-19 Booster Programme coming to a close

On 24 February 2023 the following programmes will end:
- Autumn Booster Programme 2022 will close
- COVID-19 vaccination for 16 – 49 year olds not in a clinical risk group will end
Plans for future programmes for at risk groups are underway and will be announced in due course.
The decision to close the programme has been made following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on 27 January 2023.
We strongly advise anyone who is currently eligible who has not yet received their booster vaccine to book an appointment or attend a walk in session before the programme closes. You can check your eligibility.
To receive your booster vaccine please attend one of the following walk in sessions:
If you are aged 18 and over:
Chester Street Vaccination Hub, Douglas
Tuesday 7 February - 10am-2:30pm
Thursday 9 February - 10am-2:30pm
Tuesday 14 February - 10am-2:30pm
Thursday 16 February - 10am-2:30pm
If you are aged 12 and over:
Ramsey Cottage Hospital
Wednesday 8 February - 2pm-4:30pm
Wednesday 22 February - 10am-1pm
Chester Street Vaccination Hub, Douglas
Thursday 9 February - 3:30pm-4:30pm
Tuesday 14 February - 3:30pm-4:30pm
Friday 24 February - 10am-1pm
Western Wellbeing Centre, Peel
Wednesday 15 February - 2pm-4:30pm
Tuesday 21 February - 10am-1pm
Castletown Civic Centre
Thursday 23 February - 10am-1pm
If you wish to make an appointment, please contact the Covid-19 Vaccination Team by calling 111 (01624 822111) or by emailing vaccinations@gov.im. Please include your date of birth or NHS number when contacting 111. You can use the NHS online service to find your NHS number.
Persons who have already registered as unable to receive an mRNA Covid-19vaccine will be contacted in due course.
Manx Care’s Medical Director, Sreeman Andole commented:
“The decision to make these changes to the Isle of Man Covid-19 vaccination programme has come as we are now in the endemic phase of the virus. High levels of population immunity have been acquired through vaccination and natural infection. We also know that the risk of severe Covid-19 continues to be disproportionately greater in those from older age groups, residents in care homes for older adults, and persons with certain underlying health conditions.
‘Local data shows that vaccine uptake in younger groups has been low and we feel the time is right to focus on those individuals who are at highest risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. The programme will be reviewed regularly as new information emerges, to ensure that the Isle of Man is getting the best protection in line with individual risk. If you have not taken up your offer of booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, I would encourage you to take up the offer. Vaccination still remains one of the best ways to protect ourselves and others from Covid-19.”