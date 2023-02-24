Covid-19 Booster Programme coming to a close

On 24 February 2023 the following programmes will end:

Autumn Booster Programme 2022 will close

COVID-19 vaccination for 16 – 49 year olds not in a clinical risk group will end

Plans for future programmes for at risk groups are underway and will be announced in due course.

The decision to close the programme has been made following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on 27 January 2023.

We strongly advise anyone who is currently eligible who has not yet received their booster vaccine to book an appointment or attend a walk in session before the programme closes. You can check your eligibility.

To receive your booster vaccine please attend one of the following walk in sessions:

If you are aged 18 and over:

Chester Street Vaccination Hub, Douglas

Tuesday 7 February - 10am-2:30pm

Thursday 9 February - 10am-2:30pm

Tuesday 14 February - 10am-2:30pm

Thursday 16 February - 10am-2:30pm

If you are aged 12 and over:

Ramsey Cottage Hospital

Wednesday 8 February - 2pm-4:30pm

Wednesday 22 February - 10am-1pm

Chester Street Vaccination Hub, Douglas

Thursday 9 February - 3:30pm-4:30pm

Tuesday 14 February - 3:30pm-4:30pm

Friday 24 February - 10am-1pm

Western Wellbeing Centre, Peel

Wednesday 15 February - 2pm-4:30pm

Tuesday 21 February - 10am-1pm

Castletown Civic Centre

Thursday 23 February - 10am-1pm

If you wish to make an appointment, please contact the Covid-19 Vaccination Team by calling 111 (01624 822111) or by emailing vaccinations@gov.im. Please include your date of birth or NHS number when contacting 111. You can use the NHS online service to find your NHS number.

Persons who have already registered as unable to receive an mRNA Covid-19vaccine will be contacted in due course.

Manx Care’s Medical Director, Sreeman Andole commented: