Drug alert: Ketamine

A warning is being issued around the use of illegal recreational drugs, after more than half a dozen people on Island required medical attention following suspected ketamine use.

It is suspected that the supply of the Class B drug is tainted, and any users are urged to avoid taking it. Further advice and treatment is available from the Drug and Alcohol Team (DAT) on 617889. DAT is a confidential service for anyone who is concerned about their drug use.

If someone is experiencing any overdose symptoms call an ambulance immediately by dialling 999.

The symptoms of a ketamine overdose are similar to what Ketamine users experience as a high, but the side effects can be deadly - including dangerously slow breathing and unconsciousness.

Interim Director of Public Health, Professor Hugo van Woerden, said: