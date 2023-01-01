Constabulary inspection report published

The independent report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) into the Isle of Man Constabulary has now been published.

The inspection looked at how the Police dealt with vulnerable people and serious organised crime, as well as the governance structure around the Constabulary.

The inspection took place during 2021 and the final report was received by the Constabulary in December 2022.

The final report makes 17 recommendations to the Constabulary and the Department of Home Affairs. Six of these have already been put in place, and 11 are ongoing.

The HMICFRS report describes the Island as ‘a low-crime jurisdiction’ with a population who ‘overwhelmingly feels safe in their neighbourhoods and homes’.

It also highlights the effective and positive work done by the Police around missing persons and the approach to serious organised crime, as well as praising Operation Yarrow - an initiative aimed at identifying and safeguarding young people most at risk of being exploited.

Given the time that has passed since the inspection, the Department has also published a response document setting out the work that has been completed, or is underway to implement the recommendations and consider the areas for improvement.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said:

‘We are disappointed that it’s taken longer than expected to receive these reports, however this does give us the opportunity to provide an update on work to implement the recommendations that are made. I am pleased by the progress the Constabulary has made on some of these actions, and believe there will be some really positive changes that come from this report.’

Chief Constable, Gary Roberts, said:

‘We are always looking to improve and modernise the police service, so that we’re tackling issues effectively and treating people the right way. We’ve already been able to meet a large number of these recommendations with changes that were underway, and many of these have now been implemented. This report has also opened communications between the UK police inspectorate and the crown dependencies. I am hopeful that these conversations will update the way effectiveness of policing in smaller jurisdictions is measured.’

The full report and the Department of Home Affairs response are available on the Home Affairs webpage. The Minister for Justice and Home Affairs will also provide a statement to Tynwald on the review and the Department’s response to the report.