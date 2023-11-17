Former Island GP receives RCGP Mersey Faculty GP Award 2023

Manx Care’s Integrated Primary and Community Care Group is delighted to celebrate Dr Keith Daniels, who received the prestigious Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Mersey Faculty GP of the Year Award 2023 on 17 November 2023!

This well-deserved accolade was awarded to Dr Daniels for outstanding contribution to primary care in the region (Isle of Man, Merseyside and Cheshire).

Dr Daniels retired in 2022 after working as a GP in Palatine Health Centre for 32 years. During his time working on the Island, he was a full-time GP as well as making contributions to development in Primary Care wherever he could. Dr Daniels was often found on various committees, including the Prescribing and Therapeutics forum, the IT committee, and working with our late Chairman to support the work of Primary Care at Scale. Dr Daniels was also an undergraduate clinical supervisor for the Manchester University Students at Palatine, and a postgraduate foundation clinical supervisor. Dr Daniels is still ‘keeping his hand in’, completing appraisals for GPs and continuing to teach at Palatine, providing structured teaching/tutorials for all of the Island's Manchester University GP attached Students.

The Integrated Primary and Community Care team would like to acknowledge Keith’s huge contribution to Primary Care over the years, and to celebrate this award which is so greatly deserved.

Congratulations Dr Daniels!