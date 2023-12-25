Closure of Government Offices for Christmas/New Year Period

Members of the public are asked to note that most Government Offices will be closed on the following days over the Christmas and New Year period:

Monday 25 December 2023 (Christmas Day)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 (Boxing Day)

Wednesday 27 December 2023 (Privilege Day)

Monday 1 January 2024 (New Year’s Day)

On Friday 22 December 2023 and Friday 29 December 2023 closing times for most public counters will be 4pm unless the usual closing time differs.

In addition, the following special arrangements apply:

Registration Offices

For the registration of births and deaths as follows:

Douglas Civil Registry



Date Opening hours Friday 22 December Close at 4pm Saturday 23 December - Wednesday 27 December CLOSED Thursday 28 December Normal opening hours Friday 29 December Close at 4pm Saturday 30 December - Monday 1 January CLOSED Tuesday 2 January Normal opening hours

Castletown Registration Office

Date Opening hours Thursday 21 December Close at 11am Monday 18 December - Monday 1 January CLOSED Tuesday 2 January Normal opening hours

Ramsey Registration Office

Date Opening hours Friday 22 December Close at 4pm Saturday 23 December - Tuesday 26 December CLOSED Wednesday 27 December - Thursday 28 December Normal opening hours Friday 29 December Close at 4pm Saturday 30 December - Tuesday 2 January CLOSED Wednesday 3 January Normal opening hours

Peel Registration Office

Date Opening hours Friday 22 December Closed from 4:30pm Saturday 23 December to Monday 1 January CLOSED Tuesday 2 January Normal opening hours

Social Security

Social Security, Ramsey Office

Date Opening hours Tuesday 26 December CLOSED Tuesday 2 January Open 9:15am

Social Security and Housing, Markwell House

Date Opening hours Friday 22 December Close at 1pm Monday 25 December - Wednesday 27 December CLOSED Thursday 28 December Normal opening times Friday 29 December Close at 1pm Monday 1 January CLOSED Tuesday 2 January Normal opening times

Income Tax

Date Opening hours Friday 22 December Telephone lines close at 4pm Monday 25 December - Wednesday 27 December CLOSED Thursday 28 December Telephone lines close at 5:30pm Friday 29 December Telephone lines close at 4pm Monday 1 January CLOSED Tuesday 2 January Normal opening times

Counter times are unaffected and will remain at 9am to 4pm on all days the office is open.

Welcome Centre

Date Opening hours Saturday 23 December Close at 4pm Monday 25 December - Tuesday 26 December CLOSED Wednesday 27 December - Friday 29 December Open 8am - 4pm Monday 1 January CLOSED From Saturday 2 January 8am to 5:30pm

Manx Utilities

Date Opening hours Friday 22 December Close at 3:30pm Monday 25 December - Tuesday 26 December CLOSED Wednesday 27 December - Thursday 28 December 8.30am to 5pm Friday 29 December Close at 3:30pm Monday 1 January CLOSED Tuesday 2 January Open 8.30am - 5pm

24 hour Emergency Support available:

Tel: +44 1624 687687.

Freephone: 0808 1624 115.

IOM Customs and Excise



Date Opening hours Friday 22 December Close at 2pm Monday 25 December - Wednesday 27 December CLOSED Thursday 28 December - Friday 29 December 10am to 2pm Monday 1 January CLOSED

Planning and Building Control

Counter closes at 3pm on Friday 22 December and Friday 29 December.

Financial Services Authority

Date Opening hours Monday 25 December - Wednesday 27 December CLOSED Monday 1 January CLOSED

Vehicle Test Centre

Will close at 4pm on Friday 22 December and reopen on Tuesday 2 January.

Poortown and Stoney Mountain Quarries

Will close at 3:30pm on Friday 22 December and reopen on Monday 8 January at 8am.

University College Isle of Man

Public counter closes at 4pm on Friday 22 December and reopens on Tuesday 2 January at 8:30am.

Airport and Sea Terminal

Closed on Monday 25 December.

Office of Human Resources

Public counter closes at 4pm on Friday 22 December and Friday 29 December.

The public counter will reopen on Tuesday 2 January at 9am.

Health and Social Care Facilities

Occupational Health Services

Closed from Friday 22 December to Tuesday 2 January.

Nobles Hospital

The Emergency Department at Noble's Hospital will remain open throughout Christmas and New Year.

Ramsey Cottage Hospital

The Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit at Ramsey District Cottage Hospital will be open daily between 9am and 8pm.

Wellbeing Partnership Hubs

Date Opening hours Monday 25 December - Tuesday 26 December CLOSED Wednesday 27 December Limited service, no public access Thursday 28 December - Friday 29 December Normal opening times Monday 1 January CLOSED

GP Surgeries

GP surgeries will close at 6pm on Friday 22 December and will reopen at 8am on Wednesday 27 December.

GP surgeries will close at 6pm on Friday 29 December and will reopen at 8am on Tuesday 2 January.

Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS)

During the closure periods, the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) will still operate.

For a full list of all Manx Care service opening times at Christmas and New Year, including the Community Pharmacy Rota, Community Dental Service, Out of Hours support for Social Care Services and Mental Health Crisis Team opening hours and contact details, please visit gov.im/signposting or Manx Care's social media profiles (@ManxCare).