Closure of Government Offices for Christmas/New Year Period

Members of the public are asked to note that most Government Offices will be closed on the following days over the Christmas and New Year period:
- Monday 25 December 2023 (Christmas Day)
- Tuesday 26 December 2023 (Boxing Day)
- Wednesday 27 December 2023 (Privilege Day)
- Monday 1 January 2024 (New Year’s Day)
On Friday 22 December 2023 and Friday 29 December 2023 closing times for most public counters will be 4pm unless the usual closing time differs.
In addition, the following special arrangements apply:
Registration Offices
For the registration of births and deaths as follows:
Douglas Civil Registry
|Date
|Opening hours
|Friday 22 December
|Close at 4pm
|Saturday 23 December - Wednesday 27 December
|CLOSED
|Thursday 28 December
|Normal opening hours
|Friday 29 December
|Close at 4pm
|Saturday 30 December - Monday 1 January
|CLOSED
|Tuesday 2 January
|Normal opening hours
Castletown Registration Office
|Date
|Opening hours
|Thursday 21 December
|Close at 11am
|Monday 18 December - Monday 1 January
|CLOSED
|Tuesday 2 January
|Normal opening hours
Ramsey Registration Office
|Date
|Opening hours
|Friday 22 December
|Close at 4pm
|Saturday 23 December - Tuesday 26 December
|CLOSED
|Wednesday 27 December - Thursday 28 December
|Normal opening hours
|Friday 29 December
|Close at 4pm
|Saturday 30 December - Tuesday 2 January
|CLOSED
|Wednesday 3 January
|Normal opening hours
Peel Registration Office
|Date
|Opening hours
|Friday 22 December
|Closed from 4:30pm
|Saturday 23 December to Monday 1 January
|CLOSED
|Tuesday 2 January
|Normal opening hours
Social Security
Social Security, Ramsey Office
|Date
|Opening hours
|Tuesday 26 December
|CLOSED
|Tuesday 2 January
|Open 9:15am
Social Security and Housing, Markwell House
|Date
|Opening hours
|Friday 22 December
|Close at 1pm
|Monday 25 December - Wednesday 27 December
|CLOSED
|Thursday 28 December
|Normal opening times
|Friday 29 December
|Close at 1pm
|Monday 1 January
|CLOSED
|Tuesday 2 January
|Normal opening times
Income Tax
|Date
|Opening hours
|Friday 22 December
|Telephone lines close at 4pm
|Monday 25 December - Wednesday 27 December
|CLOSED
|Thursday 28 December
|Telephone lines close at 5:30pm
|Friday 29 December
|Telephone lines close at 4pm
|Monday 1 January
|CLOSED
|Tuesday 2 January
|Normal opening times
Counter times are unaffected and will remain at 9am to 4pm on all days the office is open.
Welcome Centre
|Date
|Opening hours
|Saturday 23 December
|Close at 4pm
|Monday 25 December - Tuesday 26 December
|CLOSED
|Wednesday 27 December - Friday 29 December
|Open 8am - 4pm
|Monday 1 January
|CLOSED
|From Saturday 2 January
|8am to 5:30pm
Manx Utilities
|Date
|Opening hours
|Friday 22 December
|Close at 3:30pm
|Monday 25 December - Tuesday 26 December
|CLOSED
|Wednesday 27 December - Thursday 28 December
|8.30am to 5pm
|Friday 29 December
|Close at 3:30pm
|Monday 1 January
|CLOSED
|Tuesday 2 January
|Open 8.30am - 5pm
24 hour Emergency Support available:
Tel: +44 1624 687687.
Freephone: 0808 1624 115.
IOM Customs and Excise
|Date
|Opening hours
|Friday 22 December
|Close at 2pm
|Monday 25 December - Wednesday 27 December
|CLOSED
|Thursday 28 December - Friday 29 December
|10am to 2pm
|Monday 1 January
|CLOSED
Planning and Building Control
Counter closes at 3pm on Friday 22 December and Friday 29 December.
Financial Services Authority
|Date
|Opening hours
|Monday 25 December - Wednesday 27 December
|CLOSED
|Monday 1 January
|CLOSED
Vehicle Test Centre
Will close at 4pm on Friday 22 December and reopen on Tuesday 2 January.
Poortown and Stoney Mountain Quarries
Will close at 3:30pm on Friday 22 December and reopen on Monday 8 January at 8am.
University College Isle of Man
Public counter closes at 4pm on Friday 22 December and reopens on Tuesday 2 January at 8:30am.
Airport and Sea Terminal
Closed on Monday 25 December.
Office of Human Resources
Public counter closes at 4pm on Friday 22 December and Friday 29 December.
The public counter will reopen on Tuesday 2 January at 9am.
Health and Social Care Facilities
Occupational Health Services
Closed from Friday 22 December to Tuesday 2 January.
Nobles Hospital
The Emergency Department at Noble's Hospital will remain open throughout Christmas and New Year.
Ramsey Cottage Hospital
The Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit at Ramsey District Cottage Hospital will be open daily between 9am and 8pm.
Wellbeing Partnership Hubs
|Date
|Opening hours
|Monday 25 December - Tuesday 26 December
|CLOSED
|Wednesday 27 December
|Limited service, no public access
|Thursday 28 December - Friday 29 December
|Normal opening times
|Monday 1 January
|CLOSED
GP Surgeries
GP surgeries will close at 6pm on Friday 22 December and will reopen at 8am on Wednesday 27 December.
GP surgeries will close at 6pm on Friday 29 December and will reopen at 8am on Tuesday 2 January.
Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS)
During the closure periods, the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) will still operate.
For a full list of all Manx Care service opening times at Christmas and New Year, including the Community Pharmacy Rota, Community Dental Service, Out of Hours support for Social Care Services and Mental Health Crisis Team opening hours and contact details, please visit gov.im/signposting or Manx Care's social media profiles (@ManxCare).