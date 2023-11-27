Mental Health Association brightens up inpatients’ Christmas

The Ballamona Association for Mental Health (BAMH) has generously donated a number of gifts across Manx Care’s Mental Health Services.

A 12ft Christmas tree was set up and decorated on 27 November 2023, accompanied by a festive light-up snowman, polar bear and reindeer, on the grounds of Manannan Court.

Furthermore, the charity funded 9,000 fairy lights for an external tree, as well as gifts for Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and Older People’s Mental Health Services (OPMHS), who are based at the newly refurbished Grianagh Court.

A lights switch-on was carried out on 6 December 2023 by Tom Cowell MBE, a founding member of BAMH. The Manx Concert Brass kindly also came along to play carols, and a great evening was had by all.

Traditionally, BAMH (registered charity 194c) has supported the facility every year, as it ensures that those who need to remain in hospital over the festive period are able to take part in the festivities. The charity also funds small gifts for those who may not otherwise receive anything, as well as additional provisions for the seasonal activities.

BAMH was established in 1966 and is run entirely by volunteers. They support those in hospital, in the community and those living at home, assisting projects of any size, for people of all ages. It is estimated that one in four of us will experience a mental health problem in our lives.

Operational Manager of Manannan Court, Tania Linden, commented:

‘We are extremely grateful for all that the BAMH do for Manannan Court and areas across Manx Care. Christmas can be a turbulent time for a lot of people for a vast variety of reasons, so it is really important that we reinforce the positive and uplifting elements of the season. We are incredibly fortunate that the charity chooses to use their donations to help uplift not only our patients and service users, but our colleagues also, making for a healthier environment all round.’

BAMH Chairperson, Shaun Kelly, added:

‘Our charity is committed to supporting those with mental health problems and we are always looking to improve the quality of life for someone who is experiencing difficulties, as well as helping them in their recovery. Christmas is renowned for being a time of giving and it is always a pleasure to be able to gift those in Mannanan Court something that they may not otherwise have, and to hopefully put some smiles on faces.’

Pictured: Mrs Mary Maylott and Mr Shaun Kelly (BAMH) and Tania Linden (Operational Manager of Manannan Court)