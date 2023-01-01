At this time of year, we are seeing an increase in cases of vomiting and diarrhoea in the community, particularly over the past few weeks.

This is consistent with viral gastroenteritis, a condition which is often seen in the winter and has been called Norovirus or ‘winter vomiting bug’. The infection is highly contagious, meaning the illness can be spread easily on contact with the virus. Fortunately there are effective ways we can all reduce the risk of spread.

The most effective interventions include hand washing with soap and water, and cleaning of surfaces in lavatories and bathrooms with the right detergents. Detergents containing bleach (hypochlorite) will destroy the virus on hard surfaces.

For most of the people affected, the illness is severe for 12-24 hours but short-lived and hospital admission is very rarely needed. However, people who already have other illnesses can be more severely affected. For this reason, it is very important that this virus is stopped from spreading and entering our healthcare premises.

Anyone who has vomiting or diarrhoea, or has recently recovered from it, must avoid visiting patients in hospitals or residents in Care Homes until they have been completely free from symptoms (no vomiting, nausea or diarrhoea (loose stools)) for at least 48 hours.

Manx Care is asking all visitors to cooperate by observing our infection prevention and control advice, such as hand hygiene using soap and water, the use of alcohol hand gels at the entrances and exits in clinical areas, and acting always in accordance with the advice of the nurse in charge of the ward/clinical area.