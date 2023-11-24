Manx Care holds its Fifth Cancer Performance Day

Manx Care held its fifth internal Cancer Performance Day on Friday 24 November 2023, as part of the development of cancer care provision for people living on the Isle of Man.

The care provided on the Island is unique due to geographical constraints, meaning that teams work to evolve their roles and their relationships with tertiary care providers in the UK. This helps Manx Care to provide seamless, safe and up-to-date treatment for patients, with the development of Manx Care’s Clatterbridge @ Noble’s model of care being a result of this.

The internal event was for all Manx Care colleagues who are involved in the development and delivery of cancer care, and was attended by people from multiple disciplines, who work collaboratively to support patients through a very difficult time. This included partners from the Cheshire and Merseyside Cancer Alliance, who recently visited the Island as part of a roadshow, hearing from patients’ and service users’ about their views on cancer treatment and care.

This month’s session saw the teams reviewing patient journeys and areas for development, as well as engaging and insightful talks to help improve cancer care performance.

Care Group Manager of Integrated Diagnostics and Cancer Services, Lisa Airey, commented: