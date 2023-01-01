Mr Paul Costain sworn in as Captain of the Parish of Rushen

Mr Paul Costain has been sworn in as Captain of the Parish of Rushen at a special ceremony held at Government House.

The ancient and uniquely Manx office of Captain of the Parish was first recorded in 1626 to provide the defensive system of 'Watch and Ward', which originated from Norse times in order to maintain ceaseless vigilance to prevent invasion of the Island.

Formerly the head of the militia within the parish, these days the Captain of the Parish post is largely ceremonial and a titular honour in recognition of the senior resident of the parish.

Presenting Mr Costain with his Badge of Office and framed warrant, His Excellency congratulated him on his new appointment and paid tribute to outgoing Captain, Mr Stan Clucas, who has retired from the role.