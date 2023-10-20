Opportunity to shape Women’s Health Strategy on Island

Members of the public are invited to have their say on a strategy regarding women’s health on the Isle of Man.

A public consultation is now live on the Government’s Consultation Hub and input from the public is welcome until Friday 20 October 2023.

The consultation, led by Manx Care, aims to determine what women on the Isle of Man feel the priorities in their health and care should be, as well as to learn more about women’s current experiences of their health and care.

The results from the consultation will assist Manx Care in developing its vision for the way it will deliver women’s health services operationally over the next 10 years. Members of the public are reassured that their responses are confidential.

It is key that the views of Isle of Man residents are heard in order to ensure the strategy is reflective of our community.

The consultation is open to everyone over 16 on the Isle of Man , and family members or friends of women are encouraged to answer on behalf of a woman they know if they so wish.

Respondents are asked about their priorities in healthcare, how comfortable they feel speaking with healthcare professionals, where they access healthcare information, and more. In addition, there are opportunities for participants to detail their specific experiences throughout the survey.

Feedback will be analysed by Manx Care, and members of the public will be updated as progress is made.

Isle of Man residents are encouraged to complete the survey via the Consultation hub – open now until 20 October 2023.