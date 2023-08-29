Chief Operating Officer appointed for Cabinet Office

Dr Megan Mathias MBE has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Cabinet Office.

Dr Mathias joins the Isle of Man Government following a series of senior public service roles, most recently as Director of Delivery and Improvement in the Cabinet Office of the Government of Jersey. She holds a PhD in Leadership in Government, and was appointed MBE in 2020 for her role in Jersey’s Covid-19 response. She is also a Trustee of Carnegie UK, and a Friend of the Royal Society of Arts.

The appointment of Dr Mathias as the Cabinet Office COO follows a review of the role of the Chief Secretary. The new COO role, which will commence in November, will support the delivery of Government programmes and cross-departmental initiatives whilst also heading up central operational functions.

Dr Mathias said:

“I’m very much looking forward to taking up my new post and to supporting the delivery of Government programmes. I am excited to be working with new colleagues on our delivery of public services to the Isle of Man Community”.

Hon Kate Lord-Brennan, Minister for the Cabinet Office and Chair of the Public Services Commission said: