Family Planning service temporarily relocates to Noble’s Hospital

Manx Care’s Family Planning service is temporarily relocating to Noble’s Hospital.

The Family Planning Service, which is currently based within the Central Community Health Centre (CCHC), will relocate to the Genito-Urinary Medicine (GUM) unit at Noble’s Hospital from Monday 14 August 2023 for a period of three months. The services have been integrated, alongside other Sexual Health services, for the past year.

This means that all contraception clinics booked through sexual health will move to Noble’s Hospital during this time. Please note, GUM appointments will continue to take place at Noble’s. These appointments should remain unchanged, however if there is any change, it will be communicated appropriately.

Patients will receive a text message and follow-up courtesy phone call if their appointment falls after 14 August, to ensure that they know to go to the right location for their face-to-face appointment.

This temporary move is necessary to ensure adequate staffing of the service, increase resilience as well as to provide opportunities for shared learning for colleagues.

We appreciate this may be an unfamiliar environment for patients, however our team is on hand to make patients feel welcome, safe and supported during their appointment, and to answer any queries or concerns they may have. We will be displaying posters in relevant locations to ensure as many people as possible are aware of the change.

You can continue to contact the reception team for all sexual health matters using phone numbers +44 1624 642186, +44 1624 642126 and +44 1624 650710.

Patients and colleagues across Manx Care will be informed as soon as possible regarding the location of appointments from mid-November onwards.

Anyone who has further questions about this change can contact the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service Team via email mcals@gov.im or on the phone at +44 1624 642642).