Inaugural meeting of the Isle of Man Skin Cancer Patient Forum next week

A new group established to support people with, or who have previously been affected by skin cancer will meet for the first time on Monday (24 April 2023).

The Isle of Man Skin Cancer Patient Forum has been established by Manx Care’s Skin Cancer Team based at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital as a direct result of feedback from patients and service users, and will be led by Professor Partha Vaiude, Consultant Plastic Surgeon and Clinical Director for Cancer Services and Diagnostics.

As well as some informal talks to introduce the vision of this group, it’s hoped that, moving forward, patients will shape the way this forum works including around patient support, networking and raising awareness of skin cancer. The event will take place at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital between 16:00 and 19:00 on Monday, and is open for any current or previous skin cancer patients to attend. Relatives or friends are also welcome to come along. Refreshments will be served.

Anyone who plans to attend the event on Monday should email their RSVP to skincancersupport@gov.im