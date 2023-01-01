New coronation website launched

A dedicated website with resources to help Island residents celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III has been launched.

It is designed to assist local authorities, charities, community groups and individuals with all things coronation related.

The coronation.gov.im site will be home to the latest news and updates about on island events, as well as information and application forms for the coronation event fund.

For those running events there is a handy toolkit containing invitation templates, recipe cards and kids’ activity sheets, as well as a downloadable copy of the Manx Gaelic version of the coronation emblem.