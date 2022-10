The latest labour market report, compiled and published by the Statistics Isle of Man team at the Cabinet Office, shows the number of people registered unemployed was 307 for September 2022.

The figure decreased by 6 persons from the previous month (August 2022), and has decreased by 58 persons compared to the same month last year (September 2021).

The unemployment rate for September 2022 is 0.7%, remaining the same as the previous month.

Read a summary and download the full report