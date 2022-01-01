CyberIsle 2022 takes shape

Learn about human hacking, the threat to our national security, why paying doesn’t pay with ransomware and how to love security at this year’s CyberIsle.

Preparations are well underway for the event on 19 October, as guest speakers and sponsors are added to the line-up.

Industry experts and contributors will be covering case studies, practical tools and insights to promote the importance of cyber-security and cyber forensics.

The Deputy Director of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of GCHQ, Eleanor Fairford, will be giving a cyber-security threat update. Running through examples of what the NCSC has seen and giving her expert analysis on the biggest threats to both businesses and individuals across the British Isles.

‘Can employees ever love security’ will be presented by Lloyds banking group, focussing on how a shift in their approach to employee awareness has impacted business.

Riela Cyber, the Ballasalla-based Cyber Security Operations Centre, has stepped up again as the platinum sponsor for this year’s event. They will be taking part in panel conversations looking at ransomware and managing security.

Riela will also be presenting ‘Hacking Humans: The art of social engineering’ – a look into the mind of an employee from the perspective of a cyber-criminal.

Other panels and presentations will look at the cyber skills gap, cyber forensics and insurance.

The topics chosen for CyberIsle 2022 aim to help Manx businesses, institutions and the general public better understand cyber-crime, build resilience and highlight its impact on users at home, at work and in the community.

Riela Cyber’s Director, Christian Goelz said: ‘Improving the Island’s level of cyber security infrastructure and awareness is extremely important for everyone at Riela Cyber which is why we are pleased to be Platinum Sponsors of the event. At Riela we strive to make cyber safety accessible for all businesses within the Manx community, so we view educational events like CyberIsle as a crucial step in that direction.’

CyberIsle 2022 will take place on Wednesday 19 October at the Comis Golf Club in Santon. The event will run from 9.00am to 4:30pm with opportunities for networking and Continuing Professional Development throughout the day.

The event is free to attend, and registrations can be made online.