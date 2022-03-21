Submit your views on the Draft Childcare Strategy

A public consultation has been launched for the draft Childcare Strategy, seeking feedback from parents, carers, employers, formal and informal childcare providers, and all relevant stakeholders on the actions outlined in the draft Childcare Strategy.

The Childcare Strategy was published in draft form on Tuesday 15 March 2022 as part of the delivery of Our Island Plan, and explores the importance of childcare and early years education, how the present situation in the Isle of Man compares to other jurisdictions, and sets out a future framework to address current challenges.

Feedback from the public consultation will be used to support the production of a final Childcare Strategy which shall be brought to Tynwald in July 2022.

The public consultation opened on Monday 21 March 2022 and will close on Tuesday 26 April 2022.

Those wishing to participate in the public consultation are encouraged to do so.

A copy of the draft Childcare Strategy is available here.