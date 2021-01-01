Labour Market Report for March 2021

The latest labour market report, compiled and published by the Economic Affairs team at the Cabinet Office, shows the number of people registered unemployed has increased to 938 for March 2021.



The number of registered unemployed increased by 88 compared with March 2020, and unemployment rate for March 2021 shows an increase to 2.2% compared with 1.9% in the previous month February 2021.



Read a summary and download the full report.