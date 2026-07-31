Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931
The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar General within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar General may dissolve the companies.
- 128344C RICHARD FALK LIMITED
- 134865C G4KTS LIMITED
- 136783C EndPortal Limited
- 137639C Inspecta Drilling Services Limited
- 138381C Orbitech Limited
- 138383C Poba Tech Limited
This 31 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.