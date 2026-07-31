Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar General within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar General may dissolve the companies.

128344C RICHARD FALK LIMITED

134865C G4KTS LIMITED

136783C EndPortal Limited

137639C Inspecta Drilling Services Limited

138381C Orbitech Limited

138383C Poba Tech Limited

This 31 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.