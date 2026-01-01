Help shape the future of autism support on the Island

Applications are now open for lay members to join the Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC) Strategy Steering Group for a two-year term beginning in September 2026.

Lay members are individuals who bring lived experience, personal insight and community perspectives to the work of the Steering Group. They are not appointed to represent an organisation or professional body. Instead, they help ensure that the experiences and views of autistic people, families and carers are reflected in discussions about the development and delivery of ASC support and services on the Island.

The Steering Group oversees the implementation of the Isle of Man’s ASC Strategy 2024-2034 and brings together representatives from Government, public sector organisations, the voluntary sector and the community. Lay members play an important role in helping to challenge assumptions, identifying priorities and ensuring decisions are informed by the experiences of the autistic community.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Claire Christian MHK, said:

‘Lay members bring valuable perspectives to the Steering Group and help ensure the voices and experiences of autistic people are reflected in our work. ‘I encourage any autistic adults who wish to become involved in improving outcomes for autistic individuals, their families, or carers, to consider applying for this rewarding and important position.’

Applications close Friday 28 August 2026. Find out more about the role on jobtrain.