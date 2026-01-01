Coastguard and RNLI urge public to stay safe around water

As people make the most of the Isle of Man's coastline this summer, they are being urged to stay safe by thinking carefully before entering the water, using inflatables or taking risks around harbours.

Isle of Man Harbours and Coastguard and the RNLI are highlighting the potentially fatal consequences of cold water shock, unsuitable inflatables and swimming in harbour areas.

The warning comes as warmer weather encourages more people to spend time by the sea, with emergency services continuing to respond to incidents involving people entering the water or becoming stranded after drifting offshore on inflatable craft.

Over the past two years, Isle of Man Harbours and Coastguard have delivered an extensive education programme in primary and secondary schools across the Island, helping young people understand the dangers of swimming in and around harbours and providing practical advice on staying safe near the coast.

Harbours are working environments with hidden dangers, including deep water, strong currents, slippery surfaces, underwater hazards and vessel movements. Even on warm days, sea temperatures remain cold enough to trigger cold water shock – the body's involuntary response to sudden immersion, which can cause rapid breathing, panic and loss of muscle control.

The risks are illustrated by the experience of baby-Driver Glover, from Port St Mary, who narrowly survived after getting into difficulty while fishing from an inflatable kayak off Gansey earlier this month.

Mr Glover, who wasn’t wearing a lifejacket and is unable to swim, had set out in calm conditions, but the weather and sea state deteriorated. His kayak overturned, trapping him underwater. He eventually managed to free himself and cling to the kayak while shouting for help.

‘I was in big trouble,’ he recalled. ‘I'd swallowed some water. I was petrified and I even started hallucinating.’

A resident on shore spotted him through binoculars, alerted the RNLI and Coastguard, and paddled out in a kayak to assist while rescue teams made their way to the scene.

‘I was literally going to give up,’ said Mr Glover. ‘I was tired and I couldn't hold on to the kayak.’

The RNLI and Coastguard rescued him and brought him safely ashore.

Reflecting on the incident, he said:

‘The biggest mistake I made was buying that inflatable kayak in the first place. People need to understand the limitations of some inflatable craft and the risks involved. ‘I was lucky. If that man hadn't spotted me, I don't know what would have happened. I want people to understand that conditions can change very quickly at sea and you should never underestimate the risks.’

Harbours and Coastguard Operations Officer Andy Mulhern said:

‘Every year we respond to incidents that could so easily have ended in tragedy. Many people do not appreciate how quickly cold water can incapacitate even strong swimmers, particularly if they unexpectedly enter the sea. ‘We are especially concerned about people jumping into harbours, swimming in areas used by vessels and relying on cheap inflatables that are not suited to our sea conditions. Offshore winds and tidal currents can carry inflatables away from the shore in a matter of minutes. ‘An incident recently occurred in which a man suffered serious injuries after jumping into shallow water having mistakenly believed the water was deeper than it was. ‘If you are planning to spend time on or near the water, take a moment to think about the risks, check the conditions and wear appropriate safety equipment. A lifejacket can make the difference between life and death.’

James Kellet, RNLI Water Safety Officer based at Peel Lifeboat Station added:

‘Drowning is often silent and can happen much more quickly than people realise. We want everyone to enjoy the coast safely, but that means making sensible decisions before getting into or onto the water. ‘If you find yourself unexpectedly in the water, remember to float to live: tilt your head back, with your ears submerged. Relax and try to breathe normally. Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat if you need to. It’s fine if your legs sink – we all float differently. ‘By doing this, you give yourself the chance to rest and recover your breathing. Once you’ve regained control of your breathing, you can call for help or swim to safety. If you see someone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’

Isle of Man Harbours and Coastguard is encouraging everyone to help spread a simple but important message: respect the water, understand the risks and never underestimate the power of the sea.

For anyone in difficulty around the coast or at sea, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.