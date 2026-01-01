Team Isle of Man arrives in Glasgow for Commonwealth Games

Twenty-seven athletes from the Isle of Man are set to compete at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, after the event was opened by King Charles III on Thursday.

The multi-sport event is the highest level at which an athlete can compete under the Manx flag. Over the next 10 days, the Isle of Man will be represented in athletics, bowls, track cycling, gymnastics, Para powerlifting and swimming.

The Manx team took to the stage, alongside 73 other competing nations, at Glasgow's OVO Hydro indoor arena, led by the island's youngest ever flag bearer, Alfie Bezance.

Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Daphne Caine MHK, who joined representatives of the Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association at the ceremony, said:

'Each of our athletes has worked exceptionally hard to reach this level, and I know the whole Island will join me in wishing them the very best for a successful Games.'

While in Glasgow, Minister Caine met the new UK Prime Minister, Andy Burnham MP, who noted the strong relationship between the Isle of Man and the UK, particularly the Island's ties with the North West of England.

She also spoke with His Majesty The King, thanking him for last week's first visit to the Isle of Man as Lord of Mann, and met His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

During her time in Glasgow, Minister Caine will cheer on Manx athletes and represent the Isle of Man Government at a series of engagements, including a reception at Team Wales House hosted by the First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth.

She added:

'The Commonwealth Games are about more than competition. They bring people together and enable the Isle of Man to strengthen international relationships, raise awareness of our Island and demonstrate our wider contribution to the Commonwealth family.'

The Games will run until 2 August.