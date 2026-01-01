Isle of Man community praised for response to war in Ukraine

The Isle of Man Government has helped to accommodate and support 150 Ukrainians since a range of measures were brought into effect in May 2022 in response to the country’s invasion by Russia.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘The invasion of Ukraine more than four years ago created a humanitarian crisis, and the Isle of Man responded with compassion and a willingness to help those forced to flee their homes and rebuild their lives. ‘Since introducing measures to support Ukrainian nationals, we have welcomed and assisted 150 people, providing not only immigration pathways and accommodation through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, but also access to employment, education, healthcare and wider community support. This has been a truly collective effort involving many Island residents who opened their homes to those in need, in addition to support from our charities and community organisations.’

He added:

‘While the circumstances that brought people to our Island are deeply tragic, I am proud of the Isle of Man’s response and the way our community came together to offer safety and opportunity. The successful integration of Ukrainian families into Island life demonstrates the values of compassion and solidarity that define us. ‘I would like to thank everyone who has played a part, and pay tribute to the resilience, courage and contribution of the Ukrainian people who have made the Isle of Man their home.’

In addition to providing practical support, the Isle of Man Government has donated a total of £950,000 between 2021 and 2026 to international funds dedicated to supporting people affected by the crisis.

While the conflict has remained ongoing, the range of support initiatives in effect at any time has adapted both to accommodate demand and remain aligned with equivalent measures in the United Kingdom.

A change coming into effect today (Friday) will close the Isle of Man Homes for Ukraine Scheme, which has seen residents either host Ukrainian nationals, such as family members, friends or colleagues, or offer them an empty property.

As a result, the corresponding Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme will also close. People already here under this immigration route will continue to be eligible for the Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme, which allows those in the Isle of Man under the Ukraine Sponsorship, Ukraine Family, and Ukraine Extension schemes to apply to remain for a further 18 months. Any existing applications to the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme will proceed in line with the immigration rules in place when the application was received.

Treasury Minister Chris Thomas MHK said:

‘As demand for the Homes for Ukraine scheme has reduced, the decision has been taken to close it to new applicants, along with the associated Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme. ‘Importantly, those already living in the Isle of Man under Ukraine immigration routes will continue to receive ongoing support through the Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme, enabling them to apply to remain for a further 18 months.’

He added:

‘Since 2022, Treasury has provided more than £150,000 in payments to Homes for Ukraine hosts, recognising the vital role and generosity they have displayed while helping people rebuild their lives in the Isle of Man.’

Contact the Isle of Man Immigration Service in the following ways: