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Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

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The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar), hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar may dissolve the companies.

  • 008433V WALKALOOSA LIMITED
  • 010506V TULLOW GABON HOLDINGS LIMITED
  • 011119V PRIDESTONE LIMITED
  • 017553V ASTONISH LIMITED
  • 019672V Boysenberry Limited
  • 020225V Comet Gaming Limited
  • 020246V Black Keys Limited
  • 020490V Rivia Limited
  • 020945V Strawberry Moon Limited
  • 022724V York Trading Group Limited

This 24 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.

Issued By

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