Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar), hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar may dissolve the companies.

008433V WALKALOOSA LIMITED

010506V TULLOW GABON HOLDINGS LIMITED

011119V PRIDESTONE LIMITED

017553V ASTONISH LIMITED

019672V Boysenberry Limited

020225V Comet Gaming Limited

020246V Black Keys Limited

020490V Rivia Limited

020945V Strawberry Moon Limited

022724V York Trading Group Limited

This 24 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.