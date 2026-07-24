Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar), hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar may dissolve the companies.
- 008433V WALKALOOSA LIMITED
- 010506V TULLOW GABON HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 011119V PRIDESTONE LIMITED
- 017553V ASTONISH LIMITED
- 019672V Boysenberry Limited
- 020225V Comet Gaming Limited
- 020246V Black Keys Limited
- 020490V Rivia Limited
- 020945V Strawberry Moon Limited
- 022724V York Trading Group Limited
This 24 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.