Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931
The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar General within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar General may dissolve the companies.
- 070704C IATT-BIC MACHINERY LIMITED
- 073135C Horseshoe Enterprises Limited
- 115448C TVT (IOM) Limited
- 121593C DEERMERE LIMITED
- 135111C MGRP LIMITED
- 135309C PSM HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 136060C Aash Tree Consulting Limited
- 136230C Platinum Operations Limited
- 136437C J-Cat Games Limited
- 136525C Somerset Services Limited
- 136677C AI Strategic Limited
- 136795C Shiva Wellness Limited
- 137218C PWA Limited
- 137386C Alfred Holdings Limited
- 137504C THREE SERVICES AUTOMATICS (IOM) LIMITED
- 138050C Ncube & Co. Family Office Limited
- 138153C Cronkbourne Limited
- 138366C KRES Limited
This 24 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.