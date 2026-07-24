Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar General within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar General may dissolve the companies.

070704C IATT-BIC MACHINERY LIMITED

073135C Horseshoe Enterprises Limited

115448C TVT (IOM) Limited

121593C DEERMERE LIMITED

135111C MGRP LIMITED

135309C PSM HOLDINGS LIMITED

136060C Aash Tree Consulting Limited

136230C Platinum Operations Limited

136437C J-Cat Games Limited

136525C Somerset Services Limited

136677C AI Strategic Limited

136795C Shiva Wellness Limited

137218C PWA Limited

137386C Alfred Holdings Limited

137504C THREE SERVICES AUTOMATICS (IOM) LIMITED

138050C Ncube & Co. Family Office Limited

138153C Cronkbourne Limited

138366C KRES Limited

This 24 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.