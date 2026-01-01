Isle of Man Harbours reminds watercraft users to respect Safe Bathing Areas

Personal watercraft users, including jet ski operators, are being reminded to respect designated Safe Bathing Areas and operate responsibly following reports of dangerous activity close to swimmers in Chapel Bay, Port St Mary.

During a recent busy weekend, jet skis were reported to be travelling at high speed in close proximity to swimmers, including families with young children and open-water swimmers. Such behaviour creates a significant risk of serious injury or loss of life and is entirely unacceptable in areas where people are enjoying the Island's beaches and coastal waters.

Watercraft users must maintain safe speeds and keep well clear of designated bathing areas at all times. All operators have a responsibility to remain aware of other people in the water and to operate their craft in a manner that does not endanger life, cause alarm or compromise public safety.

A moment of inattention or reckless operation of a high-powered watercraft can have devastating consequences.

The Department of Infrastructure’s Harbours Division will continue to monitor reports of unsafe behaviour and encourages members of the public to report incidents involving excessive speed, dangerous manoeuvres or the operation of watercraft within Safe Bathing Areas. Reports can be made to the Marine Operations Centre on +44 1624 686628.

Where it is safe to do so, members of the public are encouraged to record details such as the time and location of the incident, a description of the craft, registration numbers and photographs or video footage. This information can assist with any investigation.

Gary Lewin, Harbour Master, said:

‘Reports of jet skis travelling at near full speed in close proximity to swimmers are extremely concerning and create an unnecessary risk to public safety. Everyone has a right to enjoy the sea safely, whether they are swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking or using a recreational craft. ‘Jet skis are capable of travelling at significant speeds and operators must remain aware of their surroundings at all times. We ask all watercraft users to act responsibly, respect Safe Bathing Areas and show consideration for others using the water.’

Tips for staying safe on the water:

Keep well clear of swimmers and designated Safe Bathing Areas





Proceed at a safe speed and reduce speed when approaching bays, beaches and harbour areas





Maintain a proper lookout for people in the water at all times





Remember that children and swimmers can be difficult to spot from a moving craft





Operate jet skis and other personal watercraft responsibly at all times





Familiarise yourself with local designated Safe Bathing Areas and No Wake Areas before going afloat

Full details of designated Safe Bathing Areas and No Wake Areas around the Island can be found on the Isle of Man Government website.