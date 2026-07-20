Notice of Intention to Remove a Company - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

004277V BTX Technology Limited

016330V Subtec Asia Limited

019498V BETSWAP LIMITED

021236V Super Intelligent Machines LTD

021246V QuantumAI Next Gen LTD

022138V Arkagan Limited

022440V Castling Ltd

This 20 July 2026 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.