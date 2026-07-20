Notice of Intention to Remove a Company - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
- 004277V BTX Technology Limited
- 016330V Subtec Asia Limited
- 019498V BETSWAP LIMITED
- 021236V Super Intelligent Machines LTD
- 021246V QuantumAI Next Gen LTD
- 022138V Arkagan Limited
- 022440V Castling Ltd
This 20 July 2026 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.