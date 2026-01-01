Health Station data shows residents taking positive steps to improve wellbeing

More than 1,200 health checks carried out at the Health Station in Ramsey have revealed important insights into the health of residents and encouraging evidence that people are taking action to improve their wellbeing.

The free, self-service Health Station was funded by Public Health and installed at the Northern Swimming Pool in February 2026 to help improve access to preventative health checks and encourage residents to take greater control of their health and wellbeing. Since its installation, 994 people have used the station, completing a total of 1,248 health checks.

The station enables people to check key health indicators, including blood pressure, weight and heart rate, and provides personalised information to help them better understand their health.

Data collected between February and June 2026 shows key stats including:

17% of participants recorded high blood pressure





67% of users were overweight or obese





60.5% had not had their blood pressure checked in the previous 12 months





10% of users reported that they are smokers

The evaluation also found positive changes among people who used the Health Station more than once:

50% of users who recorded a high blood pressure on their first health check went on to lower their blood pressure reading on their most recent check





Among repeat users, the proportion identifying as smokers decreased by 33.3%





3.4% of users who recorded a very high Body Mass Index (BMI) on their first health check went on to reduce their BMI in their most recent check

Minister for the Cabinet Office David Ashford MHK said:

‘Knowing your health status is the first step towards making positive changes. It is encouraging to see people using the Health Station, engaging with their results and taking action to improve their health. ‘Support is available through our Health and Care Communities, GP practices and community organisations to help people stop smoking, become more active and improve overall wellbeing. ‘If you have not used the Health Station yet, I would encourage you to give it a try. It only takes a few minutes and can help you make informed decisions about your wellbeing.’

Dr Lisa Drew, GP Lead for the Northern Health and Care Community, said:

‘The Health Station has been a great success in encouraging people to monitor their blood pressure and take an active interest in their health and wellbeing, including weight and lifestyle management. ‘We hope the Health Station will continue to be available in Ramsey and, in future, in more locations across the Island.’

The Health Station is supported by Ramsey Group Practice and the Northern Health and Care Community. It is available at the Northern Swimming Pool until February 2027. More information is available on the Health Station page.