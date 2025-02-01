Our Island Plan

Government publishes 2025-26 Summary Management Accounts

Yesterday

The Central Government Summary Management Accounts covering the full financial year for 2025-26 have been published.

The accounts show an overall positive variance of £40.8 million against budget for the full year. This was driven largely by income tax receipts significantly exceeding budget across all areas, including Individual Tax, Company Tax and ITIP/Subcontractors.

While employee costs and other operating costs were higher than budget, a number of departments used internal fund claims to supplement revenue spending, enabling overall budget targets to be met.

The Department of Health and Social Care required a £19 million supplementary vote agreed at the June 2026 sitting Tynwald in June 2026. The Department of Education, Sport and Culture ended the year £1.9 million under budget.

The Central Government Summary Management Accounts, including both the full financial year and quarterly updates, are available to view and download on the Government accounts page.

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