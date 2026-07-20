Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 004607V SOVEREIGN SIPP SPECIALISTS LIMITED
- 006911V ODESSA LIMITED
- 009297V COLOMO LIMITED
- 020598V Terra Limited
- 021324V London House (IOM) Limited
- 021622V VAN DYK LIMITED
- 021829V The B Timeless Solution Limited
- 022115V Olivers Mount Limited
- 022116V Number 87 Limited
- 022117V Castle Combe Limited
This 20 July 2026 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.