Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

004607V SOVEREIGN SIPP SPECIALISTS LIMITED

006911V ODESSA LIMITED

009297V COLOMO LIMITED

020598V Terra Limited

021324V London House (IOM) Limited

021622V VAN DYK LIMITED

021829V The B Timeless Solution Limited

022115V Olivers Mount Limited

022116V Number 87 Limited

022117V Castle Combe Limited

This 20 July 2026 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.