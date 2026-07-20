Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

039121C Tarpein Limited

083269C Preform Dies Limited

102748C Venture Partners Limited

110080C RISK INTEGRATED GROUP LIMITED

111207C RISK INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED

125347C NORTH CIRCLE CAPITAL LIMITED

135958C ArchiTech Consulting Limited

136482C Stunt Camera Crew Limited

137199C Party Aisle Limited

137417C Openbox Limited

137633C PAY PERFORM ISLE OF MAN LIMITED

137719C Family Support Services Limited

137909C Mesquita Limited

This 20 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.