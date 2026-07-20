Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 039121C Tarpein Limited
- 083269C Preform Dies Limited
- 102748C Venture Partners Limited
- 110080C RISK INTEGRATED GROUP LIMITED
- 111207C RISK INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED
- 125347C NORTH CIRCLE CAPITAL LIMITED
- 135958C ArchiTech Consulting Limited
- 136482C Stunt Camera Crew Limited
- 137199C Party Aisle Limited
- 137417C Openbox Limited
- 137633C PAY PERFORM ISLE OF MAN LIMITED
- 137719C Family Support Services Limited
- 137909C Mesquita Limited
This 20 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.