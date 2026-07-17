Sanctions Lists Update: Libya

This news release is issued to publicise the removal of one entry on the UK sanctions list.

On 17 July 2026 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List.

Further information can be found in the Annex to this Notice.

What you must do in relation to removals

You must check whether you hold any frozen assets owned by this individual (whether directly or indirectly). These assets must now be unfrozen for financial sanctions purposes under Manx law.

However, you may have other regulatory reasons to keep the assets frozen (for example, under other country's sanctions obligations). You should document these decisions and maintain a record of the action you have taken.

You are not required to report any action to unfreeze assets.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UN or UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on those lists.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further information

Further information on the sanctions regime and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.