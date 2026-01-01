New Community Participation Fund launches to support grassroots creative projects across the Island

Creative practitioners can now apply for grants of up to £2,000 through the Isle of Man Arts Council's new Community Participation Fund, supporting workshops and collaborative projects for community groups across the Island.

The fund is open to creatives working in all artforms and encourages projects involving at least six participants. Applicants must demonstrate an element of innovation, such as a new creative process, technology or partnership.

Applications should be made under one of three themes.

Blein ny Gaelgey forms part of the Year of the Manx Language and invites musicians, dancers, muralists, filmmakers, designers, actors, writers and other creatives to develop projects connected to the Manx language. Projects will be delivered alongside Culture Vannin as part of the Manx Day Out celebrations in Douglas on or around 24 October 2026.

Wellbeing and Connection welcomes proposals that help, support or connect people through creative activity. Projects could include multi-sensory artwork for people with disabilities or community-led events that bring people together. Projects under this theme must be completed by 31 March 2027.

Social Prescribing, delivered in partnership with Public Health, will provide creative sessions in the north of the Island that can be prescribed through GP practices. The programme aims to support people experiencing isolation, reduced confidence or major life transitions such as retirement or bereavement.

Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Mrs Sarah Maltby MHK, said:

'This fund is all about putting creativity in the hands of our communities. We know that some of the most meaningful arts experiences happen at a local level, led by practitioners who understand their community and want to try something new. We want to support ideas that bring people together through the arts and I'd encourage any local creative practitioner with an idea for their community to apply.'

Applications from individuals and groups are now open. Successful applicants will also receive support and guidance from the Arts Development Team on areas including risk assessment, safeguarding and public liability insurance.

Further information, deadlines and application details are available on the Isle of Man Arts Council website.