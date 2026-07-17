Isle of Man to take centre stage as feature film production returns this summer

Production of the feature film project, ‘Isle of Man’, inspired by the Isle of Man TT Races, will return to the Island in August 2026.

The first phase of on-island filming took place during TT 2026, enabling the production team to film close to the action, with cast and sets positioned alongside real racing teams and spectators.

Crews will return for an extended period in August to capture key scenes featuring the Island and the iconic TT Mountain Course.

To support filming, temporary road closures will be required on specific sections of the TT Mountain Course between Saturday 8 August and Saturday 15 August 2026. The entire course will not be closed at any one time.

The production team continues to engage directly with residents, businesses and other stakeholders who may be affected. Households and business premises in locations directly impacted by the closures will receive a letter in advance for access requirements and any necessary arrangements.

Details of the planned road closures will be published on gov.im once arrangements have been finalised.

The filming programme represents one of the most significant uses of the TT Course outside the event period. It also provides an exciting opportunity to showcase the TT Races, as well as the beauty and character of the Island to a truly global audience.

The production team has worked closely with government departments, the emergency services, local authorities, key delivery partners and other stakeholders throughout the project. That collaborative approach will continue as filming progresses.