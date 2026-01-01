Royal visit showcases Isle of Man communities, heritage and traditions

The Isle of Man yesterday (14 July) welcomed His Majesty The King in his capacity as Lord of Mann.

Thousands of people gathered across the Island to welcome His Majesty as he undertook a programme of engagements celebrating the Isle of Man’s parliamentary democracy, cultural heritage, community spirit and charitable organisations.

The visit began with a special sitting of Tynwald where the President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelly OBE MLC delivered a Loyal Address. He highlighted the Island’s proud traditions, distinctive identity and continued progress. His Majesty responded before being presented with a commemorative scroll.

In his response, The Lord of Mann reflected on the Isle of Man’s unique landscape and environment, noting that no one on the Island is ever far from its marvellous scenery, from the heights of Snaefell to its wooded glens and beautiful beaches. He also spoke some Manx during the address.

Following the sitting, His Majesty met members of the public during a walkabout in Douglas before travelling to Government House, where he attended a garden party hosted by the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer.

At Government House, The King met a wide range of community groups and organisations representing many aspects of Island life. Guests included Cleveland Medal winners, Manx speakers, cultural representatives, members of the Manx Wildlife Trust, participants in community and rehabilitation projects, representatives from the agricultural sector and Laxey Woollen Mills, together with some of the Island’s distinctive Manx Loaghtan sheep.

One of the highlights of the visit was a journey on the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations. His Majesty met staff, volunteers, supporters and representatives from the Home of Rest for Old Horses before unveiling a commemorative plaque. Following a second walkabout, The King travelled aboard the recently restored Tram No. 18, pulled by Bobby, a 16-year-old Clydesdale horse, along Douglas Promenade.

The final engagement of the day took place at Heroes on the Water in Port Soderick, where His Majesty met volunteers, supporters and service users of the charity, alongside representatives from Beach Buddies, Isle of Man Civil Defence Corps and the Isle of Man Ambulance Service. During the visit, The King was also reunited with Burma Star veteran James Fenton.

The Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, said: