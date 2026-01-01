MenB Vaccination Programme Launches for Eligible Young People

Manx Care is encouraging eligible young people to take up a new one-off MenB vaccination programme designed to help protect against meningococcal disease before starting university or moving into further education accommodation this autumn.

Meningococcal disease is a rare but serious infection that can cause meningitis (infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord) and septicaemia (blood poisoning), both of which require urgent hospital treatment. The MenB vaccine helps protect against most strains of meningococcal group B bacteria, which is the most common cause of meningococcal disease in the UK.

The programme will offer a two-dose course of MenB vaccine, with the first dose available from July and the second dose from August, ensuring protection is in place ahead of the new academic year.

Who is eligible

The MenB vaccination programme is available to:

Young people in Year 13 (born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008)





Young people born on or after 21 July 2001 who are starting university as an undergraduate for the first time in autumn 2026





Young people born on or after 21 July 2001 who will be living in further education accommodation or halls of residence for the first time in autumn 2026

How to get vaccinated

The vaccine will be delivered through GP surgeries across the Isle of Man.

Year 13 students will receive an invitation from their GP surgery to arrange their vaccinations. Other eligible individuals should contact their GP practice directly to make an appointment.

Sheila Lloyd, Executive Director of Nursing and Allied Health Professions at Manx Care said:

'While meningococcal disease is rare, it can develop very quickly and become life-threatening. Young people who are preparing to move into shared accommodation at university or college may be at increased risk of exposure to meningococcal bacteria. We encourage everyone who is eligible to take up this opportunity to help protect themselves before the start of the academic year.'

Read further information about the Isle of Man vaccination programme.