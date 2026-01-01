Isle of Man diners to see food hygiene ratings for the first time

People will soon have access to clear, reliable information about food hygiene standards when eating out, as part of a new scheme launched today.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture's (DEFA) Food Hygiene Scheme will see more than 300 cafés, restaurants, takeaways and pubs that serve meals, inspected from early 2027, with results published online as inspections are undertaken.

The scheme will give consumers greater confidence and encourage high standards.

Eateries will be rated on how food is handled, the condition and cleanliness of their premises, and whether management systems are in place to maintain standards. A rating of five indicates the highest standards, while zero means urgent improvement is necessary.

All businesses covered by the scheme will be inspected during early 2027, ensuring a level playing field regardless of when they would normally be due a routine inspection. Businesses may also choose to display their score at their premises using an official scheme sticker.

The new scheme aligns the Isle of Man with the Food Standards Agency Food Hygiene Rating Scheme used in England and Wales, providing a familiar and well-established model, but does not change the standards required of local businesses.

In the build up to January’s inspections, businesses will be offered support including presentations, one-to-one advice and workshops to help them prepare. The first 'What to expect when you're inspected' session will be held in Douglas on Thursday 6 August, with further dates on Wednesday 2 and 30 September.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

'This is a positive step for both consumers and businesses, giving people greater confidence when eating out while recognising and encouraging high standards. We are taking a phased approach to ensure businesses have the time and support they need ahead of publication. I would encourage all cafés, restaurants and takeaways to engage early.'

More information about the scheme will be send directly to food businesses by email. Businesses with questions about the scheme can contact fhs@gov.im.