Island ready to welcome Lord of Mann

The Isle of Man will tomorrow (Tuesday 14 July 2026) welcome the Lord of Mann, His Majesty The King, for a series of engagements. This will be His Majesty’s first visit to the Island since ascending to the throne.

The visit will begin at approximately 12:30pm with a special sitting of Tynwald in Douglas.

The President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelly OBE MLC, will deliver a Loyal Address before inviting His Majesty to respond. The King’s address to Tynwald will continue a tradition established by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on her first visit as Lord of Mann in 1955.

Following the special sitting of Tynwald, The King is due to meet members of the public during a walkabout along Bucks Road.

At approximately 1:50pm, His Majesty will visit the home of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway at the Strathallan Crescent terminus on Douglas Promenade.

The visit forms part of celebrations marking the tramway's 150th anniversary. The King will meet members of the team who operate the horse trams and see first-hand the historic tramcars and working horses that remain at the heart of the world’s oldest horse-drawn passenger tramway.

His Majesty is also due to meet members of the public during a walkabout at Strathallan Crescent. The King will then be invited to board No. 18, the world’s oldest in-service horse tramcar, which has recently been refurbished.

Pulled by Bobby, a 16-year-old Clydesdale known for his steady and friendly temperament, the tram will take The King on a short journey to the bottom of Summer Hill.

Members of the public planning to welcome His Majesty tomorrow, either at Bucks Road for the special sitting of Tynwald or at Strathallan Crescent on Douglas Promenade, are advised to arrive in good time and plan their journeys in advance.



With warm and sunny weather expected, people attending are encouraged to stay hydrated and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from the sun.

Temporary road closures, parking restrictions and changes to public transport apply in Douglas and Onchan in connection with the visit. Road information is available at roadwatch, while Bus Vannin updates can be found at Isle of Man Bus and Rail latest travel updates page. On Tuesday, the Manx Electric Railway will not operate between Douglas and Laxey until 3:10pm.

Marine restrictions will be in place off the Island's east coast on Tuesday, with details available at Navigation advice page. Restrictions on the flying of drones will also apply on Tuesday, with further information available at Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) page.