Chief Minister attends British-Irish Council Summit in Guernsey

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK is in Guernsey today representing the Isle of Man Government at the British-Irish Council Summit.

As host administration, Guernsey chose to focus the 45th Summit on strengthening early years and supporting happy and healthy childhoods.

The Chief Minister said:

‘The development and wellbeing of our children is a key priority for this Government, and also for our closest neighbours. The opportunity to come together with other nations to share and exchange insights into how we can improve early childhood outcomes and support families is of the utmost importance.’

The Summit is an opportunity for heads of government and ministers from across the UK, Ireland and the Crown Dependencies to discuss matters of mutual interest across these islands.

Mr Cannan is one of the longest-serving senior politicians on the British-Irish Council and has represented the Isle of Man at nine Summits.