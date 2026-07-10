Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

068983C STRATEGIC RESOURCE MANAGEMENT LIMITED

099895C GC LIMITED

120759C ELM PARK HOLDINGS LIMITED

131427C Two Fellas Limited

133641C Table Two Limited

135527C RL Drainage & Groundworks Limited

136324C Hyperion Holdings Limited

136474C Veer Limited

138154C Umlaut Consulting Limited

This 10 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.