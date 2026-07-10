Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 068983C STRATEGIC RESOURCE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 099895C GC LIMITED
- 120759C ELM PARK HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 131427C Two Fellas Limited
- 133641C Table Two Limited
- 135527C RL Drainage & Groundworks Limited
- 136324C Hyperion Holdings Limited
- 136474C Veer Limited
- 138154C Umlaut Consulting Limited
This 10 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.