Summer workshop programme launches for young people to explore creativity

Young people aged 7 to 17 will have the opportunity to explore creativity across a range of workshops during Kensington Arts’ 2026 summer holiday programme.

Running throughout August, the programme offers a series of structured, practitioner-led workshops designed to build confidence and encourage collaboration. Activities across digital media, visual arts and performance will allow young people to try new skills and explore different creative interests giving hands-on experience across a range of creative disciplines.

The summer holiday programme contributes to the Holiday Activity Scheme and Teenage Activity Group (TAG). Delivered in partnership with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and Autism in Mann, the scheme supports autistic children and young people, as well as those with social communication needs and learning disabilities.

This summer programme is designed to give participants the time and structure to fully engage with new ideas and skills. Workshops run daily from 8:45am to 4pm, with full-week or selected daily booking options available.

Emma Goodson, Creative Development Co-ordinator said: