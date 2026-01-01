Declining Atlantic salmon populations prompt consultation

Declining populations of Atlantic salmon in Isle of Man waters have prompted a public consultation that will help shape a long-term plan to protect and recover the species.

Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) are classified as 'near threatened' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) following a 23% global population decline between 2006 and 2020. Isle of Man monitoring data reflects the same trend, with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture's (DEFA) latest monitoring report warning that stocks are likely to fall further without stronger conservation measures.

As a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the Isle of Man has a particular responsibility for the stewardship of species like Atlantic salmon within its waters. DEFA has a legal duty to conserve freshwater flora, fauna and the freshwater environment.

In response to concerns raised by anglers, conservation groups and the Recreational Fisheries Management Board (RFMB), the Department has introduced voluntary conservation measures for the current season, including catch-and release for Atlantic salmon and the use of barbless hooks.

Should the voluntary measures prove insufficient, the Department proposes to make them a legal requirement for anglers during the 2027/28 season.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture said:

'Atlantic salmon are an important species and part of our natural heritage. These measures reflect our commitment to taking responsible, evidence-based action to protect them for future generations. I encourage everyone with an interest, whether you fish, live alongside our rivers, or simply care about our environment, to respond to the consultation.'

The consultation, which opened today and closes on 18 August, is available online. Alternative formats and reasonable adjustments are available on request by contacting John Ward, Inland Fisheries Policy Manager, at John.Ward@gov.im or on +44 1624 685857.