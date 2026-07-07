The King to make first visit to the Isle of Man as Lord of Mann

His Majesty King Charles III will make his first visit to the Island as Lord of Mann on Tuesday 14 July.

The programme will begin at approximately 12:30pm with an address by The King to a special sitting of Tynwald in Douglas, continuing a tradition established by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on her first visit as Lord of Mann in 1955.

Following the special sitting of Tynwald, The King will meet well-wishers outside Legislative Buildings on Bucks Road.

Government House will host a garden party in honour of The King, where His Majesty will meet representatives from organisations, charities and community groups from across the Isle of Man.

The King will also visit the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway at approximately 1:50pm to mark its 150th anniversary, unveiling a commemorative plaque at the Strathallan Crescent terminus. His Majesty will meet members of the public, before taking a short ride on the recently restored double-decker No 18, the world’s oldest in-service tramcar. Established in 1876, the tramway is the oldest horse-drawn passenger tramway still operating anywhere in the world.

The Lieutenant Governor, His Excellency Sir John Lorimer, said:

'The first official visit by His Majesty The King as Lord of Mann is a significant moment in the history of the Island and for our community. This visit reflects the enduring relationship between the Crown and the Isle of Man, while also providing an opportunity to share with His Majesty the people, places and traditions that make our Island so unique. 'I am very much looking forward to welcoming His Majesty and to showcasing the warmth and spirit for which the Isle of Man is renowned.'

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

'The King's visit is a proud occasion for the Isle of Man. As Lord of Mann, His Majesty holds a unique place in the constitutional life of our Island. 'I know many residents will welcome the chance to see The King and to join together in marking this significant moment in our Island's history.'

The President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelly OBE MLC, said:

'It is an honour to welcome His Majesty The King to address a special sitting of Tynwald during his first visit as Lord of Mann. 'The relationship between Tynwald and the Crown spans many centuries, and His Majesty's address continues a tradition established by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1955. This will be an important occasion in the parliamentary history of the Isle of Man.'

The King visited the Island on several occasions before ascending to the throne, including presiding over the annual open-air sitting of Tynwald in 2000. The most recent visit was in 2012 as Prince of Wales, accompanied by his wife, then Duchess of Cornwall, as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Motorists should note that a range of road closures and traffic restrictions will be in place. Details will be published on the roadwatch website. Mariners are advised that restrictions will be in place off the Island’s east coast. Details will be published on the navigation advice page. Restrictions on the flying of drones will also apply. Details will be published on the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) page.