Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
- 009732V FIN-EX PROPERTY NO.4 (IOM) LIMITED
- 014263V FIN-EX PROPERTY NO.4 MIDCO (IOM) LIMITED
- 015225V FIN-EX PROPERTY NO.5 MIDCO (IOM) LIMITED
- 015226V FIN-EX PROPERTY NO. 5 (IOM) LIMITED
- 020758V Collingwood Holdings Limited
This 7 July 2026 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.