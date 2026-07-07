Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

009732V FIN-EX PROPERTY NO.4 (IOM) LIMITED

014263V FIN-EX PROPERTY NO.4 MIDCO (IOM) LIMITED

015225V FIN-EX PROPERTY NO.5 MIDCO (IOM) LIMITED

015226V FIN-EX PROPERTY NO. 5 (IOM) LIMITED

020758V Collingwood Holdings Limited

This 7 July 2026 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.