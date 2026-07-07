Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 000893V DURIAN INVESTMENTS (PTY) LIMITED
- 002801V AP6 LIMITED
- 002811V AP16 LIMITED
- 002916V REOC LIMITED
- 004610V SIPCO TRUSTEES LIMITED
- 011529V TABCORP EUROPE LIMITED
- 017980V Fireflies Investment Holdings Limited
- 018937V Hedgedale Holdings Unlimited
- 020852V Terazuli Limited
- 020943V BKU Holdings Limited
- 021806V Ezugi IOM Limited
- 022539V Optima Solutions Limited
This 7 July 2026 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.