Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

000893V DURIAN INVESTMENTS (PTY) LIMITED

002801V AP6 LIMITED

002811V AP16 LIMITED

002916V REOC LIMITED

004610V SIPCO TRUSTEES LIMITED

011529V TABCORP EUROPE LIMITED

017980V Fireflies Investment Holdings Limited

018937V Hedgedale Holdings Unlimited

020852V Terazuli Limited

020943V BKU Holdings Limited

021806V Ezugi IOM Limited

022539V Optima Solutions Limited

This 7 July 2026 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.