Sanctions Lists Update: Chemical Weapons

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 6 entries on the U sanctions list.

On 6 July 2026 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List.

Further information can be found in the Annex to this Notice.

What you must do in relation to additions

If, through your sanctions compliance programme, you identify a possible match to a person or entity included in the Sanctions Lists, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person:

You must immediately freeze any assets you hold or otherwise deal with belonging to that person (assets includes funds and economic resources, owned directly or indirectly by that person)



You must review the information you hold for that person against the Sanctions Lists to establish whether you have a true match or a 'false positive' (see the Financial Sanctions General Guidance)



Where a true match is confirmed, do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless: You have a legal exemption

You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU

If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report these to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UN or UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on those lists.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further Information

Further information on the sanctions regime and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.