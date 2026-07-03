Tynwald Day celebrated in Westminster

The Isle of Man’s close and enduring relationship with the United Kingdom has been celebrated at a Tynwald Day reception hosted at Speaker’s House in Westminster.

The event on Wednesday 1 July was the Island’s first opportunity to mark Tynwald Day in the heart of the UK Parliament. It celebrated the Isle of Man’s unique democratic heritage, and the warmth, strength and value of both the ancient and modern connections between the Isle of Man and the United Kingdom.

Hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, the event brought together UK parliamentarians, diplomats, ministers, representatives of the Crown Dependencies, and business leaders from the Isle of Man.

Sir Lindsay said Tynwald Day was a fitting occasion to celebrate the long-standing ties between the Isle of Man and the United Kingdom.

He described Tynwald’s open-air ceremony at St John’s as a powerful reminder of a democratic tradition that remains alive today. He said the Island was dear to him, reflecting on his Lancashire roots, his family’s closeness to the Isle of Man, and the privilege of attending Tynwald Day over the years.

Sir Lindsay said the Isle of Man has its own identity, parliament, laws and traditions, while also being bound to the UK by the deep ties of friendship, loyalty and service.

‘This evening is not only about recognising our shared history but by making sure that the Isle of Man continues to be heard and understood here in Westminster.’ Sir Lindsay expressed hope that the evening would mark the beginning of an even closer understanding between Westminster, the ‘mother of parliaments’, and Tynwald, the ‘grandmother of parliaments’.

Tynwald President Laurence Skelly MLC, and Speaker Juan Watterson SHK, represented the Island's parliamentary traditions. The event was sponsored by Andrew Rosindell MP, President of the Isle of Man All-Party Parliamentary Group, and Al Pinkerton MP, the Group's Vice-Chair, who continue to support the Island’s engagement with Westminster.

The event, which is planned to be an annual celebration between Tynwald and Westminster, attracted over 200 invited guests. Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK’s speech noted the Island’s political, cultural and economic links with the UK, including annual trade to the value of £2 billion, as well as the Crown Dependencies’ role in channelling more than 10% of foreign direct investment into the UK. The Chief Minister highlighted the Year of the Manx Language and concluded his speech with a traditional Manx blessing.

'Slaynt as shee as eash dy vea, as maynrys son dy bra.'

(Health and peace and length of life, and happiness for ever).